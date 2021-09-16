AI/ML - How brands are leveraging emerging technologies

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

When Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning came into existence, no one expected them to be the major driving force behind several technology-based advancements in various industries. Major brands are reaping rewards from their efforts of incorporating these technologies into their functions.

People are so eager to start a career in this field that there is a rush to find seats in the various courses available online. The Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning course in IIT is available at various campuses. Moreover, online courses are also available in collaboration with the faculty members at IITs.

Nowadays, a Machine Learning & AI Course is concentrated more on the practical side, after the course completion one will be able to apply the knowledge more easily in their future roles. A few such latest uses of AI/ML technologies that the three leading brands are leveraging on are discussed here.

1. Checkout-free shopping by Amazon

Experience technology-enabled convenient shopping with payment at your fingertips. Amazon has come up with checkout-free offline shops in a few cities in the USA. A customer can pick their items and simply walk out of the shop while the AI-powered sensor can detect them. The billing and payment will be done automatically through the Amazon Go-App.

2. Self-designed shoes by Nike

Nike now allows its customers to design their footwear and produce completely personalised sneakers.

This is a major boost to the sales and at the same time, the company could get hold of a vast amount of data which will be useful in their future endeavours. This is one area that various Machine Learning & AI Courses may soon include in their curriculum.

3. AI-powered sports car by BMW

BMW has come up with a new technology that is one step ahead of AI-powered cars. BMW has now designed a sports car that can detect the driver and can adjust the systems to suit their personal preferences to have a more personalised driving experience. They are also making advancements and refinements in their AI-powered personal assistance.

Best courses for AI

Seeing the various prospects of AI and its practical uses in day-to-day life, people are eager to find the right course to enter into this wonderful world. One of the best options is the IIT Artificial Intelligence course available online, like the Certification in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, conducted by the faculty of IIT Guwahati. This 9-month course is equivalent to the Artificial Intelligence course in IIT.

The course provides the opportunity to have 25 real AI/ML projects, become an expert in this field and get a crucial competitive edge over the competitors for a job. It also helps you to develop an impressive portfolio with hand-picked AI projects. This IIT Artificial Intelligence course is a sure way to fast track a career in Data Science.

Conclusion

While the leading brands are using their database to make changes in their strategies, the startups find it hard to make their space in this competitive world. Cloud computing enables startups to have access to the database and they can also find their way through by using it. It helps create a virtual contact base to give access remotely.

Though they may need to go through various hurdles on the way, using AI/ML is no longer difficult for startups. It is just that the leading brands may have an advantage over the newbies but they cannot completely eclipse them.