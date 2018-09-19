  • search

Ahmedabad: IndiGo plane suffers tyre burst, makes emergency landing

By PTI
    Ahmedabad, Sep 19: An IndiGo aircraft carrying 185 passengers made an emergency landing here Wednesday after suffering a tyre burst, according to an airport official. The flight 6E-361, operated with an A320 aircraft, was coming from Mumbai.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The plane landed safely at 1921 hours and all passengers are safe, Ahmedabad Airport Director Manoj Gangal said in a statement. However, an IndiGo spokesperson said there was no tyre burst and the aircraft did not make an emergency landing.

    "After arrival at Ahmedabad, a tyre de-capping with full tyre pressure intact was observed. The aircraft has been towed to the parking bay. The wheel is being replaced and aircraft will be cleared for further flight," the spokesperson said in a statement.

    The spokesperson also said that there were 177 passengers on board. Generally, de-capping of a tyre refers to peeling off of a tyre's outer layer. In his statement, the airport director said the IndiGo plane reported "tyre burst while taking off from Mumbai airport today evening". According to him, the pilot had requested emergency landing at Ahmedabad which was immediately approved by the ATC.

    "Emergency procedures were initiated at Ahmedabad Airport. The aircraft was accorded full priority... Total 185 passengers were on board. All of them are safe. The aircraft is now parked at Ahmedabad airport for a detailed inspection," he said.

    PTI

