Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran says she will stake claim to AIADMK

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Feb 08: Despite being warned by the Tamil Nadu police against it, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Monday used the party flag on her car when left for Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru where she was quarantining.

Meanwhile, speaking to media, Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran said that she is the general secretary of the AIADMK. "She can use the flag. The matter is pending in the court. They have power. They can issue any order. She is general secretary. She will stake claim of the AIADMK party," he said.

Sasikala heads to poll-bound Tamil Nadu, flaunts AIADMK flag on her car

All the cars in her convoy when Sasikala left for Tamil Nadu had AIADMK flags, even the party - Tamil Nadu Muslim Thowheed Jamath - supporting her believes that she is the true successor of Jayalalithaa and she is the general secretary of the party.

The visuals showed Sasikala leaving in a car and greeting followers with folded hands. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed at Karnataka - Tamil Nadu border ahead of the arrival of expelled AIADMK leader in Tamil Nadu.