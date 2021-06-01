Not the time to fight with state governments: Arvind Kejriwal on West Bengal chief secretary transfer

Ahead of PM Modi's meeting, Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel Class 12 exam

New Delhi, June 01: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams in view of the Covid situation and suggested students be evaluated on basis of past performance.

"Students and parents are really worried about Class 12 board exams. They want that the exams should not be conducted without vaccination. I appeal to the Centre that the exams be cancelled and the evaluation be done on basis of the past performance," Kejirwal tweeted in Hindi.

The appeal by the chief minister comes ahead of a crucial meeting on board exams this evening which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of surge in coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from states and union territories on proposals discussed in a high-level meeting on the issue.

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: Decision on exam date and format unlikely today

The government has informed the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea seeking the exam''s cancellation, that it will take a final decision by June 3.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, the CBSE and CISCE are contemplating various options about the pending class 12 board exams, including cancellation and adopting alternative assessment route or going ahead with the exams in truncated format.

While majority states have favoured the option proposed by the CBSE about shorter duration exams for major subjects in August, the COVID-19 situation is still being reviewed and cancellation of exams and marking students on basis of previous exams is still an option.

Meanwhile, the CICSE board has asked its affiliated schools to submit average of marks obtained by class 12 students in class 11 and during this session.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 16:33 [IST]