Ahead of New Year, all airports placed under ‘very high alert’

All airports have been ordered to remain on very high alert ahead of the New Year. The alert was issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The alert comes in the wake of Intelligence Bureau reports suggesting that groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Islamic State backed groups planning major strikes.

The intel report also quotes from other incidents across the world where lone wolf attacks have been staged. The report states that terror groups could carry out either fidayeen strikes or lone wolf attacks such as stabbing or ploughing people with vehicles. Over all a very high state of alert has been declared.

Guidelines:

Intensive checking of vehicles entering car parking area to preclude possibility of car bomb attacks

Enhanced screening of passengers, staff and visitors including enhanced random screening at the main gate

Enhanced random check at the entry of terminal building including utilization of bomb disposal squad, dog Squad at the entry point.

Increase in physical and electronics surveillance including behavior detection.

Deploy quick reaction teams

Manning of all cargo gates

Enhanced cooperation between IB, airport staff and local police

Strict access control to regulate entry into terminal building, airside, all operational area and other aviation facilities

Enhanced screening and protection of hold baggage, cargo, cargo terminal, catering, mails

Enhanced surveillance through CCTV

OneIndia News