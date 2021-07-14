Ahead of monsoon session, Congress calls for parliamentary strategy group meeting today

New Delhi, July 14: Amid talks of new floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Congress parliamentary strategy group is all set to meet today (July 14) and discuss key issues to be raised in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

According to reports, the strategy group is likely to evolve consensus on the issue of fuel price hikes, inflation and the government's failure on handling the second wave of the pandemic. The party will also raise the issue of vaccination in the country.

Addressing the media, Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "Congress party will raise the issue of high inflation in the forthcoming session of Parliament and demand a full discussion on the subject as well as substantial relief for the people of India."

The party is also discussing, though unofficially, to change the floor leader in the Lok Sabha after the party was routed in the West Bengal Assembly elections, where the current leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the state president.

The Congress wants to bring in a leader who could coordinate with the entire opposition and oppose the government jointly in the house as the party has less number and needs coordination with the DMK, the TMC and the Shiv Sena.

However, a section of the party is batting for Rahul Gandhi but sources say that he is not keen as the floor leader will not get the status of Leader of Opposition as Congress does not fulfil the criteria.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 8:58 [IST]