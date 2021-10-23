Ahead of Goa visit, Mamata Banerjee urges political parties to join TMC against ‘divisive’ BJP

YouTube
    Kolkata, Oct 23: Ahead of her first visit to poll-bound Goa, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    "As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years," Banerjee tweeted.

    "Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations!," she added.

    The chief minister used the hashtag "GoenchiNaviSakal," which means "Goa's new dawn."

    The Trinamool Congress, after its stunning victory in the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year, is trying to increase its footprint nationally and has made inroads in BJP-ruled Goa.

    Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro and several other Congress leaders had joined the TMC last month.

    Banerjee will embark on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state next week. During the visit, she is expected tohold talks with party leaders, but her itinerary is yet to be finalised.

    Elections to the 40-member Goa assembly will be held early next year.

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee goa

    Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 9:41 [IST]
    X