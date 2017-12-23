Ahead of fodder scam verdict, Shatrughan Sinha backs 'One and Only' Lalu Yadav on twitter

Senior BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday expressed hope that the "hero of masses" will get the "most desired and deserving justice" in the fodder scam case.

Shatrughan Sinha tweets: Hope wish and pray that the friend of the nation, hero of masses & favourite of downtrodden, one and only one Lalu Yadav gets the most desired & deserving justice. Satyamev Jayate??!!. God bless!

Hope wish & pray that the friend of the nation, hero of masses & favorite of downtrodden, one & only one Lalu Yadav gets the most desired & deserving justice. Satyamev Jayate??!!. God Bless! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 23, 2017

A special CBI court in Ranchi is expected to pronounce the verdict in one of four pending fodder scam cases involving Lalu today.

Disgruntled BJP leader has been continuously taking pot shots at the party leadership via social media. He has often found himself on the wrong side of the party line.

Recently, he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reference that "Pakistan is interfering in the Gujarat election" and opposition party members met Pakistani officials at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house.

OneIndia News