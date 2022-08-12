Ahead of floor test, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi today

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 12: Ahead of the floor test on August 24, Bihar's newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

This will be his first meeting with Sonia Gandhi after returning to power in Bihar where Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and rejoined the previous alliance Mahagathbandhan.

Tejashwi landed in Delhi on Thursday evening for the celebration of Raksha Bandhan. He will also meet RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and discuss the recent developments in Bihar.

Yadav is likely to be back in Bihar soon for the cabinet expansion which is expected immediately after Independence Day. It will be followed by a special session of the assembly when the new government will prove its majority on the floor.

Citing his pedigree, only Yadav in Congress seeks Bihar Cabinet berth

Speaking to the reporters, Yadav on Thursday said Bihar will be the largest government jobs-providing state within a month.

Yadav claimed that his boss Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has issued instructions to the officials concerned to accord "top priority" to job creation.

"There are so many vacant posts in government departments. We will begin by filling these up. Just for the time till we become fully functional after proving a majority on the floor of the assembly", Yadav told a news channel.

It was not just a promise but an acknowledgement of the crying need for employment generation in Bihar, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"We cannot think of going back on it since people had showered their blessings in the elections in which the RJD-led alliance polled only about 12,000 votes less, across all 243 assembly seats than the NDA", he recalled.

The RJD heir apparent also blamed the BJP for the "negative perception" about his party which is often accused of the use of muscle power, resulting in bad law and order.

Nitish Kumar-led govt to prove majority in Bihar Assembly on August 24

"The problem is we do not know how to do publicity for ourselves. The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is adept at publicity. But the people will see through their allegations once they get to see the performance of our government", said Yadav.

Nitish Kumar was sworn Chief Minister for a record eighth time on Wednesday after he resigned from the post and quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 16:06 [IST]