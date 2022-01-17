Ahead of elections, Pakistan pumping in huge number of IEDs into India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Intelligence agencies have over the past couple of months flagged concerns about Pakistan sending in Improvised Explosive Devices into India. The activity by the ISI has been in overdrive mode with the election season setting in. A Hindustan Times report said that as many as 20 IEDs and 100 grenades have been recovered by the Punjab Police.

The Intelligence suggests that there has been a sustained effort by Pakistan and anti-India elements to disrupt the elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the bomb disposal squad destroyed an IED found near the Gate number 1 of a wholesale market in Delhi. The bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guards destroyed the IED through a controlled explosion.

The Improvised Explosive Device comprised RDX and ammonium nitrate and was found at the gate of the Ghazipur flower market.

Officials part of the investigation said that the IED was planted by a terror group and was aimed at causing maximum destruction ahead of Republic Day. The investigators are also not ruling out the fact that this could have been timed with the upcoming elections.

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 16:29 [IST]