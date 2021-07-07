Sad for myself happy for them: Babul Supriyo wrote after resigning as union minister

Ahead of Cabinet expansion, several ministers including Harsh Vardhan, Supriyo resign

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 07: Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, several ministers have resigned. While some may be dropped the others may be either promoted or moved to other ministries.

Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal, D Sadananda Gowda, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Rattan Lal Kataria, Santosh Gangwar have resigned from the Cabinet. Minister Babul Supriyo has also resigned.

The new council of ministers could also include four new ministers from Karnataka. Shobha Karandlaje, Rajeev Chandrashekar, Bhagwant Khuba and A Narayanaswamy are likely to get the MoS rank.

At least 43 ministers are likely to take oath today. Sources tell OneIndia that the Union Council will include several professionals such as engineers, lawyers, doctors and civil servants. The Cabinet is expected to have 18 former ministers, 39 MLAs and 4 ex-chief ministers.

Earlier an invite was sent out stating that the Cabinet expansion will take place at 6 pm today. There would also be a regional focus, with leaders being inducted from Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh and Awadh, Konkan and Marathwada in Maharashtra, Mednipur in Bengal apart from five ministers form North East. In addition to this there is also a likelihood that there would be 11 women ministers in the government.