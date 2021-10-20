Ahead of bail hearing NCB submits Aryan Khan’s chat discussing drugs with actress

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 20: Ahead of the bail hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau has submitted to the court chat transcripts between Aryan Khan and an actress discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party.

An India Today TV report said that the NCB received a chat of an upcoming actress with Aryan Khan. They were discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party on October 2 after which Aryan and seven others were detained by the NCB.

In addition to this the NCB has also handed over chats between Aryan Khan and some drug peddler to the court. Later today a special court in Mumbai will hear Aryan Khan's bail application. The order had been reserved last week. Aryan Khan and the other accused are currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:50 [IST]