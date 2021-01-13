Ahead of assembly polls 2021, Election Commission discusses requirement of central forces

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Election Commission has discussed with Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla the availability and requirement of central security forces for the upcoming assembly elections in five states/Union territory.

According to reports, the meeting held at Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters, was "primarily to discuss requirement vis-à-vis availability of central armed police forces (CAPFs), and related matters, for the upcoming Assembly Elections to the States of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry."

The terms of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are coming to an end on different dates in May and June this year. The assembly elections are likely to take place sometime in April-May.

Keeping social distancing norms in mind due to coronavirus outbreak, the Commission is expected to increase the number of polling stations in these states to restrict the number of voters per polling station.

In the recently-held Bihar polls, the number of voters per polling station was reduced from 1,200 to 1,000, resulting in creation of additional polling stations.

More polling stations would mean deployment of additional election staff and security personnel.