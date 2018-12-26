  • search
    AgustaWestland: ED tracks money trail, but yet to identify bribetakers

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The Enforcement Directorate which is questioning alleged AgustaWestland middleman, James Christian Michel is yet to identify those who received kickbacks.

    James Christian Michel

    The ED has however been able to establish the money trail. An ED source informed OneIndia that the payments were made by two alleged middlemen, Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa through their Tunisia based firm Gordian Services Sarl and IDS Tunisia.

    The ED has learnt that former Air Chief, S P Tyagi's cousins, Sanjeev, Sandeep and Rajeev and their companies had received 1.05 million Euros for consultancy works. In this regard the ED attached properties worth Rs 6.2 crore location in the National Capital Region.

    The ED also learnt that a sum of 4.05 lakh Euros was paid through the banking channel between 2004 and 2011. The rest of the money was allegedly paid in cash between April 2011 and December 2011.

    The ED found that Delhi based lawyer, Gautam Khaitan had allegedly routed funds through the Chandigarh based Aeromatrix and Interstellar Technologies. It was also found that the IDS Infotech, Mohali was used to route funds under the garb of engineering contracts.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 5:44 [IST]
