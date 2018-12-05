Home News India AgustaWestland chopper case: Christian Michel’s lawyer Aljo Joseph expelled from Congress

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 5: Advocate Aljo K Joseph, who is the counsel for extradited AgustaWestland chopper case accused Christian Michel, has been expelled from the Congress and removed from his post as Youth Congress's legal department national in-charge.

Amrish Ranjan Pandey, IYC, Spokesperson said,''Aljo K Joseph appeared in his personal capacity. He didn't consult Youth Congress before appearing in the case. IYC does NOT endorse such actions.IYC has removed Aljo Joseph from IYC's Legal Dept and expelled him from the party with immediate effect.''

Earlier, Joseph had defended himself for taking up Michel's case, saying said that his association with the Congress has nothing to do with his profession after being targeted on social media.