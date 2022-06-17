Agnipath: When will recruitment process for Indian Air Force begin? Here's the date

PM Modi can't hear anything except his voice of 'friends': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jun 17: Even as the country is witnessing protests over the 'Agnipath' scheme, the Centre is preparing to being recruitment process for Indian Air Force from June 24.

India Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday said, "Happy to announce that the upper age limit (for recruitment) has been revised to 23 years. This will benefit the youth. The recruitment process for Indian Air Force will begin from 24th June."

"Government has announced the new scheme under which youth will be able to join armed forces, age criteria will be 17.5 to 21 yers. It'll benefit youth, IAF chief said.

The government on Thursday increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the "Agnipath" scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the year 2022 amid widespread protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said youngsters between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, have witnessed protests against the new scheme.

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 13:30 [IST]