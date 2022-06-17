Agnipath scheme: What will Agniveers do after their 4-year tenure?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 17: The government on Thursday increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the "Agnipath" scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the year 2022 amid widespread protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services.

The introduction of the scheme has raised lot of angst regarding what the future would hold for the Agniveer soldiers after their 4-year tenure. The Central government has tweeted a detailed interactive chart to explain how it will support those who join the armed forces through the Agnipath scheme, following their retirement from service after four years.

Agniveers and their future

According to the defence ministry, on completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be enrolled in the Armed Forces as regular cadres for a minimum period of 15 years.

The remaining will get assistance for further employment avenues. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the media that various states and ministries in the central government are working towards ensuring that Agniveers get preference in jobs after they complete their tenure and the full picture will emerge in a few days.

What will Agniveers do after four years?

Taking to Twitter, the Centre said on Thursday that many of the Agniveers will get selected to the permanent cadre in the armed forces.

Agniveers will get a package of Rs 12 lakh with which they will be able to start their lives afresh.

Those who want to run businesses will be preferred for bank loans.

Those who want to study further will get a certificate equivalent to Class 12. For further studies, the government will also arrange for bridging courses.

Those who want to start new careers will get priority in recruitment of CAPF, Assam Rifles and the police.

Many sectors, including IT, Security, Engineering, will give priority to the disciplined Agniveers. Many companies have made announcements to this effect.

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 15:00 [IST]