Agnipath Scheme: Registration process for Agniveers in IAF begins

New Delhi, Jun 24: The registration process for the first batch of Agniveers will start today, June 24.

The Phase 1 online exam process process would begin today and the first batch will be enrolled by December.

Training would commence by December 30, Air Marshal S K Jha said during a press conference.

"Registration process for the first batch of Agniveers will start from June 24. The Phase 1 online examination process would start on July 24. The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30," Air Marshal Jha said.

Once enrolled into the Indian Air Force, Agniveers will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950 for four years. "Endeavour will be made to enroll candidates as Agniveers from all parts of the nation, utilising contemporary technology, specialized rallies and campus interviews at recognized technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes, NSQF etc," a statement by the IAF read.

"Post the period of four years, all Agniveers will go back to the society. However, based on organizational requirements and policies promulgated by the IAF, Agniveers who have exited will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the IAF in the regular cadre. The skills gained by each Agniveer will be captured in a certificate to form part of his resume. These applications will be considered by a centralised board in a transparent manner and not more than 25% of the strength of the specific batch of original Agniveers will be enrolled in the IAF based on performance during their four-year engagement period as Agniveers," it also added.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as Agniveers.

"Post the period of four years, all Agniveers will go back to the society. However, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the IAF, Agniveers who have exited will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the IAF in the regular cadre," the IAF said.

"The skills gained by each Agniveer will be captured in a certificate to form part of his resume. These applications will be considered by a centralised board in a transparent manner and not more than 25 per cent of the strength of the specific batch of original Agniveers will be enrolled in the IAF based on performance," it added.

The Agniveers will not have any right to be selected for further enrolment into the armed forces, and the selection will be the government's exclusive jurisdiction. It said subsequent enrolment as airmen into the regular cadre of the IAF, except for medical tradesmen, will be available only to personnel who have completed their engagement period as Agniveers.

The IAF said Agniveers enrolled under the scheme are liable to be assigned any duty in organisational interest at the discretion of the force. They will be entitled to honours and awards as per the extant guidelines. It said grant of leave will be subject to exigencies of the organisation, adding 30 days' annual leave will be granted to each Agniveer while sick leave will depend on "medical advice". It said 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the IAF, different from any other existing rank, adding the recruits will be required to accept all terms and conditions of the new scheme.

Friday, June 24, 2022