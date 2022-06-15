‘AGNIPATH’ scheme 2022: MHA to give priority to 'Agniveers' in recruitment for CAPF, Assam Rifles

New Delhi, Jun 15: Home Ministry has decided to give priority to Agniveers in the recruitment of Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles who successfully complete their four years of service.

In a tweet today, Home Minister Amit Shah termed Agnipath scheme visionary decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the youth trained by Agnipath Scheme will be able to contribute in the service and security of the country. He said, detailed planning work has started on this decision.

The announcement was made a day after the Centre on Tuesday unveiled a "transformative" scheme -"Agnipath" - for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis, in a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to bring in fitter and younger troops to deal with future security challenges facing the nation.

