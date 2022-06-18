Explained: What is The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984

Agnipath scheme gets support from ex-Armymen from village of warriors

Agnipath: Amid violent protests, Bihar stops train services

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Jun 18: As violent anti-Agnipath protests continued to rock Bihar for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, the government has decided to suspend train services in the state from 4 am tomorrow till 8 pm.

A railway station and a police vehicle were torched by the angry protesters, who tried to enforce a bandh, calling for a rollback of the new scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

Normal life was affected in Gaya, Buxar and Jehanabad districts, as well as some other parts of Bihar, as vehicles remained off the roads and shops and business establishments were shut, barring those selling essential items, due to a statewide bandh called by student organisations led by Left-wing All India Students' Association (AISA).

Various political parties, including RJD, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), have extended their support to the bandh call. Railways have cancelled several trains to prevent damage by agitators.

Government clears all doubts surrounding Agnipath Scheme

The state government has already suspended internet services in 12 districts till June 19 due to massive violent protests rocking the state.

Internet services have been suspended in Kaimur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran districts, as per an order issued by the Home Department.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have also been imposed in the most-affected districts to prevent any untoward incident, a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles.

The MHA also decided to give three years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

Further, for the first batch of Agniveers, the age relaxation will be for five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 17:01 [IST]