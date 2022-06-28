Agnipath, a major scam ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Mamata Banerjee

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Jun 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the new defence recruitment Agnipath scheme launched by BJP-led central government as a major scam ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier on Monday, Banerjee had urged the Centre to extend the retirement age of soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme to 65 years, contending that they will stare at an uncertain future at the end of the four-year term.

"What will these soldiers do after four years? What will be their fate? It's uncertain," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "My motto is to create more employment opportunities unlike policies of the BJP- led central government that train people for four months and recruit them for four years... We demand that the retirement age be extended to 65 years," the Trinamool Congress boss added.

Banerjee said the saffron party has launched the new defence recruitment scheme keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 15:33 [IST]