Aggressive testing, local containment zones, accurate information are our weapons against Covid-19: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interaction with district officials Tuesday, said aggressive testing, local containment zones, accurate information are our weapons against Covid-19.

Officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi took part in the meeting.

"Each district has its own challenges and we must aim to end the pandemic. Each one of you plays a crucial role in this fight. In a way, you are the field commander. The only weapons we have are aggressive testing, local containment zones and providing correct information to the general public. There is also a need to curb the practice of black marketing and hoarding of medical supplies," PM Modi said.

"It is important to share your experiences so that successful models can be emulated. We need to take care of all sections of the society during the pandemic and hence must devise strategies accordingly," the prime minister said, adding that the pandemic must be brought in control without any major troubles for the citizens

The battle against COVID-19 across various States & Districts is being led at the cutting edge by field level officials. Many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions. A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions.

Many effective measures have been taken - from ensuring that strict containment measures are undertaken to control the spread, to preparing the healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave, to ensuing availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics, these districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country.