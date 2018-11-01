  • search

Age is just a number, this 96-year-old Kerala woman proves it

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1: It is said that learning is a continuous process and one must keep the spark to acquire knowledge alive throughout life. 96-year-old Karthiyani Amma has proved that age is just a number by scoring 98 percent marks a test under the Kerala's literacy programme.

    96-year-old Karthiyani Amma (Image credit – ANI/Twitter)
    Not only did she score 98% marks, she also topped among 43,330 students who appeared for the examination.

    The exam is conducted by Kerala Literacy Mission Authority in five levels for Class IV, VII, XI and XII. Out of 43, 330 candidates, 42,933 students have qualified the examination. The 'Aksharalaksham' project was started off on Republic Day this year onwards. The objective of the project is to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the state, said reports.

    Amma will be given certificate for this feat during a ceremony to be held at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's conference hall in Secretariat on November 1.

    Heping praise on Karthiyani Amma, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had said that the 96-year-old woman is setting a great example for the country and urged all unlettered elders to follow her example, a News X report said.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 11:58 [IST]
