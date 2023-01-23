'Agar films nahi hogi toh...': Kareena on 'Boycott' trend: How her stand on issue changed over the years

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kareena, once told 'don't watch' if you don't like it, now says that how will the audience get entertainment if they boycott films.

Mumbai, Jan 23: Kareena Kapoor has made a comment about 'Boycott Bollywood' trend again, but this time her language and views have gone a sea change.

Speaking at an event, the actress has questioned the viewers how "they will entertain them" if they boycott movies. "I don't agree with it (the boycott trend) at all. If that (boycott of films) happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs and which cinema and films are promising, which we have always done, which films have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (what about entertainment if there are no films)?" the actress said in the clip shared by NDTV.

However, one can see the drastic change in the answer compared to her response for a similar question in earlier interviews.

"What About Entertainment?" Kareena Kapoor On 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend pic.twitter.com/r8FjGYWJTH — NDTV (@ndtv) January 22, 2023

Kareena's Response in 2020

Talking to journalist Barkha Dutt in 2020, Kareena urged the audience to look from a 'larger picture' instead of viewing people with a privileged background in a negative light. She was responding to the question on the nepotism issue. She had claimed that her journey might not be as excited as someone who comes on a train with Rs 10 and she cannot be apologetic about it. The actress then cited the examples of self-made stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar to drive home the point that it was the audience who make the stars.

In the process, Kapoor girl stated that do not watch if you do not like it. "The audience has made us, nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao (You are going to watch the films, right? Don't go). Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird," HT quoted her as saying in the interview.

Her comment came weeks after the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was billed as the next superstar of Bollywood, and the fans did not take this remark lightly.

Her Response during 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Two years later, the actress toned down her statement during the release of her 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and said that she felt that probably 1 per cent people were boycotting the movie. "I think it's only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%," she told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

She then pleaded the audience not to boycott the movie. "Please don't boycott this film, because it's actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we've had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years," the Jab We Met actress stated.

Despite her request, "Laal Singh Chaddha" was outrightly rejected by the audience and turned out to be a major flop of her career.

However, her latest comments will also indicate that she has realised that the anger against Bollywood is real and people are not happy with them. Check out netizens' response to her changed stand.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 16:17 [IST]