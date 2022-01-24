After weekend curfew, Karnataka govt hints to revise Covid-19 curbs further

At 40,805 Covid cases, Maharashtra see further dip in infections

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 24: Amid rising Covid cases, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hinted at relaxing coronavirus induced curbs further.

"We've lifted the weekend curfew. After analysing the situation, we will decide on further relaxations in COVID19 norms, if needed", news agency ANI quoted CM Bommai as saying.

The chief ministers statement comes a day after the state added 50,210 fresh infections to its cumulative COVID-19 tally and 19 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities to 35,17,682 and 38,582 respectively.

This the second time when the state has crossed 50,000 daily infections. On May 5, 2021, the state had reported 50,112 infections. However, back then the daily fatalities were quite high with 346 deaths on a single day, whereas on Sunday it was 19.

In its daily bulletin, the state's health department said 22,842 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,21,274. The active cases in the state stood at 3,57,796.

The infections on Sunday were mainly driven by Bengaluru, which contributed more than half of the total infections - 26,299. The city also reported eight deaths.

Other districts too had fresh cases including 4,359 in Mysuru, 1,963 in Tumakuru, 1,922 in Hassan, 955 in Dharwad, 947 in Udupi, 925 in Bengaluru Rural and 904 in Ballari.

Last week, Karnataka had lifted the weekend curfew, however, night curfew continued. Besides, the 50 per cent rule in pubs, theaters, malls, and commercial establishments also remained the same.