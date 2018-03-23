After Vicco Vajradanti now comes Cong, BJP ads at theatres in poll-bound Karnataka


In poll-bound Karnataka, cine-goers will be treated to more than the Vicco Vajradanti advertisement. These advertisements at theatres would be followed by ads of the BJP and Congress which would boast about their achievements and why you should be voting for them.

The advertisement by the Congress focuses largely on its achievements in the state. The ad ends with the slogan, "Nava Karnataka Nirmanakke Sada Sidda Sarkara, Siddaramaiah Sarkara (Always ready to build a new Karnataka, Siddaramaiah Government).

The advertisement by the BJP is more about the achievements of the BJP led NDA government at the Centre. It focuses on the schemes of the Centre and the thrust is on the Beti Bachao, Beti Padao.

Filmgoers are likely to be miffed with these ads. The extra time given to these political advertisements is likely to cut into the time allocated for movie trailers at the start of the movie.

