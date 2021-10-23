AAP to contest all seats in UP assembly polls, not in talks for any alliance: Sanjay Singh

BJP to replace Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ahead of polls next year: AAP

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said that the BJP will replace current Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with a new face ahead of next year's assembly polls as his performance has not been up to the mark.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed that reliable sources from the BJP have informed him about change in the guard as the high command realised that retaining power in Goa under his leadership was not an easy task.

"We have learnt from very reliable sources that the BJP is going to replace Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant with someone else just two-three months ahead of the elections in the state," Sisodia said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

He added, "The BJP has decided to remove Sawant and appoint a new chief minister as it has understood that it will be very difficult for the party to join the fray under his leadership because he did not work during his term. People are very unhappy with the Pramod Sawant government."

He claimed that the BJP has come up with 10 reasons why he should be sacked before the next elections. The handling of Covid-19 pandemic and cyclone Tauktae top the list of his failures, forcing the high command plan to replace him with the new face.

The AAP's claims come when Pramod Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and state organising secretary Satish Dhond met Party President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national general secretary BL Santhosh and Goa's desk in-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi.

The AAP leader claimed that the party is confident of winning the next election and the BJP will not come to power by just changing the face of the CM. "By replacing the current chief minister with someone else, mood of the people will not be changed. People will give their mandate to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Assembly elections," he said.

In the last six months, the BJP has replaced Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel in Gujarat, Tirath Singh Rawat was replaced by two-time MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand, and BS Yediyurappa was replaced with Basavaraj Bommai.

