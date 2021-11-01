After ultimatum from minister, Sabyasachi withdraws controversial Mangalsutra ad

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 01: After facing flak on its new Mangalsutra advertisement, Sabyasachi has withdrawn the same. On Sunday Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra issued a 24 hour ultimatum and threatened to send police force if the advertisement was not withdrawn.

In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign," the company wrote in an Instagram post.

I have warned earlier about such advertisements. I am personally warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, giving him a 24-hour ultimatum. If this objectionable and obscene advertisement is not withdrawn, then a case will be registered against him and legal action will be taken. The police force will be sent for the action, Mishra had said on Sunday.

Why do such painful incidents take place only with Hindu symbols? If Sabyasachi has the courage he should do it with some other religion and then we can understand that he really is a brave man, Mishra also said.

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 11:05 [IST]