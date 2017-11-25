After triple talaq, SC agrees to hear Parsi divorce law

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case which challenged the pre-independence Parsi personal law. A lady challenged the jury system still followed by the Parsi community's special matrimonial courts.

The SC sought to know from the Centre its views on this law. 33-year-old Naomi Sam Irani, a resident of Maharashtra challenged the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act of 1936, which provides an opportunity for local Parsi people to voice their opinion as jury whether the estranged couple should be granted the divorce or not.

The Centre has been given a week's time to respond to the plea. The petitioner drew reference to the SC's verdict on triple talaq. The SC had struck down the law as unconstitutional and now Parliament has decided to pass a legislation to this effect in the winter session.

The petitioner argued that the involvement of the local people in an intensely private dispute is a violation of her fundamental right to privacy. It may be recalled that the SC had recently held that privacy is a fundamental right.

OneIndia News