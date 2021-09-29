YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After TMC, Shiv Sena announces its entry to Goa politics, to contest in 22 seats

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Sep 29: After Trinamool Congress forayed into Goa politics, Maharashtra's Shiv Sena has now announced that it will contest the next elections in the coastal state.

    After TMC, Shiv Sena announces its entry to Goa politics, to contest in 22 seats

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Wednesday, said that his party will contest 22 seats out of 40 seats in Goa and replicate the Maharashtra model of governance in the state.

    "Shiv Sena will contest 22 seats. We will give it all. We do not want an alliance. Our organisation is strong enough. If Trinamool Congress from Kolkata can contest in Goa, then Maharashtra is right alongside. You have seen how well we have performed in Maharashtra," the ANI quotes Raut as saying at Goa's Dabolim international airport.

    He added, "The kind of work carried out by the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, we will work in the same way in Goa. Shiv Sena and Goa share an emotional bond," Raut said.

    Raut stated that there have been no discussions over alliance with other parties.

    He will be meeting the President of the Goa Forward party Vijai Sardesai and former state Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Subhash Velingkar during his visit to Goa. "Vijai Sardesai, Velingkar is meeting me now. Old and new workers and leaders are meeting me," he added.

    Meanwhile, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro has left the Congress party and joined the TMC on Wednesday. He met the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

    Welcoming him to the party, she tweeted, "It's a matter of great pride for me to welcome Former Goa CM, 7-time MLA and stalwart Goan leader Shri @luizinhofaleiro to the Trinamool Congress family. Together we will stand up for every Goan, fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a NEW DAWN for Goa."

    More SHIV SENA News  

    Read more about:

    shiv sena goa

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 23:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X