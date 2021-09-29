After TMC, Shiv Sena announces its entry to Goa politics, to contest in 22 seats

Panaji, Sep 29: After Trinamool Congress forayed into Goa politics, Maharashtra's Shiv Sena has now announced that it will contest the next elections in the coastal state.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Wednesday, said that his party will contest 22 seats out of 40 seats in Goa and replicate the Maharashtra model of governance in the state.

"Shiv Sena will contest 22 seats. We will give it all. We do not want an alliance. Our organisation is strong enough. If Trinamool Congress from Kolkata can contest in Goa, then Maharashtra is right alongside. You have seen how well we have performed in Maharashtra," the ANI quotes Raut as saying at Goa's Dabolim international airport.

He added, "The kind of work carried out by the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, we will work in the same way in Goa. Shiv Sena and Goa share an emotional bond," Raut said.

Raut stated that there have been no discussions over alliance with other parties.

He will be meeting the President of the Goa Forward party Vijai Sardesai and former state Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Subhash Velingkar during his visit to Goa. "Vijai Sardesai, Velingkar is meeting me now. Old and new workers and leaders are meeting me," he added.

Meanwhile, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro has left the Congress party and joined the TMC on Wednesday. He met the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

Welcoming him to the party, she tweeted, "It's a matter of great pride for me to welcome Former Goa CM, 7-time MLA and stalwart Goan leader Shri @luizinhofaleiro to the Trinamool Congress family. Together we will stand up for every Goan, fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a NEW DAWN for Goa."

