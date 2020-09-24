After testing positive for Covid-19, Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao dies at 65

Bengaluru, Sep 24: Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, 65, who was admitted to a private hospital after contracting COVID-19, passed away on Thursday at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Rao, the sitting MLA from Bidar, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on September 1 with diagnosis of severe COVID-19 infection, hospital director Dr Manish Rai said.

"He was critically ill with multi-organ failure on multiple supports including ventilator in the Intensive care unit under constant observation by our expert panel of doctors," Dr Rai said.

The Assembly session was adjourned briefly after the news of Rao's death came in.