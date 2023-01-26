After SP’s write-up on India losing area in LAC, compendium of articles of DGPs’ meet 2022 removed

The government on its website where the compendium of articles is available has a clear disclaimer that the views expressed no way conveys the stand of any institution

New Delhi, Jan 26: The compendium of articles have been removed by the secretariat of the director-general conference after reports of the article about India losing certain area in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) came out.

The article was written by P D Nitya, Superintendent of Police, Let-Ladakh.

Currently on the compendium of articles for 2021 is available reports said.

In her contributory article for 2022, Nitya had said that India has lost presence in 26 of the 65 patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh which was patrolled regularly by the Indian troops earlier.

On the government's site where the compendium of articles have been uploaded, there is however a disclaimer which reads, 'the views expressed in these papers are solely the opinions and understanding of the individual authors. This in no way conveys stand of any institution.'

In her article Nitya had said, "presently, there are 65 PPs starting from Karakoram Pass to Chumur which are to be patrolled regularly by the ISFs. Out of 65 PPs, our presence is lost in 26 PPs; 5-17, 24-32, 37, 51, 52, 62 due to restrictive or no patrolling by the ISFs. Later on, China forces us to accept the fact that, as such areas have not seen the presence of ISFs or civilians since long, the Chinese were present in these areas. This leads to a shift in the border under the control of ISFs towards the Indian side and a "buffer zone" is created in all such pockets which ultimately leads to the loss of control over these areas by India. This tactic of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to grab land inch-by-inch is known as 'Salami Slicing'."

Tapan Deka, the director of the Intelligence Bureau who is also the chairperson of the DGP/IG conference said that the compendium of articles has been designed according to the directions of the Prime Minister, wherein he had advised to evolve a mechanism to involve officers from various ranks, particularly those in the field. This is being done to participate in strengthening police response to emerging challenges. Deka said that it includes papers by police officers in the field on a variety of topic of current and emerging security issues.

In a 2021 article, senior IPS officer, Nachiketa Jha, Inspector-General of the Uttar Pradesh Police said that key border areas, including those disputed by China such as Asaphila sector and parts of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh are still not connected by road.

He mentioned that China built roads at a fast pace in Tibet and in the event of any hostility with India, these roads give China the option of deploying forces at a rapid pace.

