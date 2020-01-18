  • search
    After 'shot like dogs' remarks Dilip Ghosh snubs intellectuals opposing CAA as devils, parasites

    Kolkata, Jan 18: Two days after being re-elected as the Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for second term yet again waded into controversy on Friday as he said that intellectuals who are opposing the Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) are devils and parasites. Earlier this week, he was criticised by his colleague

    Union minister Babul Supriyo for his controversial "shot like dogs" remark.

    On Friday, keeping with his controversial abusive attacks on opponents, Ghosh said that some creatures called intellectuals have come out on the streets of Kolkata. He abused them as parasitic and devils, who live and enjoy out of other's pockets, he pointed out asking where were these intellectuals when the ancestors were tortured in Bangladesh?

    Dilip Ghosh
    Dilip Ghosh

    Targeting the intellectuals who took out a protest march including several theatre personalities through the streets of Kolkata, Ghosh claimed "these devils live on our food, and oppose us."

    Dilip Ghosh re-elected as Bengal BJP prez amid his 'shot like dogs’ remark

    However, a theatre personality Dulal Mukherjee has expressed his discomposure over such derogatory remark by the BJP Bengal chief.

    Recently, at a public gathering attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh had said that those involved in spreading violence and arson by damaging public property should be "shot like dogs", he referred to other BJP ruled states' like steps to curb the violence.

    While addressing a public meeting in Nadia district of the state, he snubbed Bengal

    CM for not giving harsh order to opening fire and ordering baton-charge on the agitators who were spreading arson and violence, damaging railway property, public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC protests in the state in December 2019.

    Bengal turned into hub of anti-nationals under TMC regime: Dilip Ghosh

    Later, his colleague and Union minister Babul Supriyo said their party never shoot at people and he criticised the state BJP chief. Ghosh's statement created an uproar.

    Earlier, the BJP Bengal chief has made headlines several times for his controversial statements at his opponents.

    dilip ghosh controversy parasites

    Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
