After Shah’s intervention, Mizoram, Assam CMs agree to dial down tensions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: Assam and Mizoram have decided to dial down the border tensions following the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both the Chief Ministers agreed to resolve the ongoing border disputes amicably through dialogue.

Mizoram's CM Zoramthanga took to the social media and said that the boundary dispute with Assam will be resolved amicably through dialogue.

He referred to his telephonic conversation with Shah and Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that as per the telephonic conversation, we have agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam dispute amicably through meaningful dialogue.

Later Sarma said, "our main focus is on keeping the spirit of North-East alive. What happened along the Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to the people of both the states. Mr Zoramthanga had promised to call me after his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion."

There had been an impasse between the two states following the killing of six Assam Police personnel.

The Centre had said that it wanted a peaceful resolution to the problem and Shah was in touch with both the CMs. Both the state governments are cooperating and the centre has assured that there will not be any more border flare ups.

Sarma later told reporters that he had always wanted peace from the Assam side. We have never tried to encroach on any land. In fact last year when the issue had surfaced, I had only fixed it by means of discussion. The priority of my government is development and these types of incidents are never good, he also said.

Sarma also said that he called his Mizoram counterpart not less than 20 times. He told me that he will talk to me once the quarantine is over. I am sure he will call me back, Sarma also said.