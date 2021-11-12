After SC warns of contempt, Army to grant permanent commission to 11 women officers in 10 days

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 12: After the Supreme Court warned contempt of court, the Centre assures that it will roll out Permanent Commission option to all eligible women Army officers.

    "Swift decision will be made within 10 days with regard to 11 women Army officers who approached SC for Permanent Commission," the Centre said.

    During a hearing on Friday, the court indicated that it is going to hold the Army guilty of contempt for not granting permanent commission to the officers.

    On February 17 last year, in a landmark verdict, the top court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted a permanent commission, rejecting the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women".

    The apex court had directed that within three months, all serving SSC women officers have to be considered for PCs irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service.

    Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 16:17 [IST]
    X