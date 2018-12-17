After Sajjan Kumar, Tytler and Kamal Nath next in line: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Jagadish Tytler

After Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment, Harsimrat Kaur Badal warned, "It is Sajjan Kumar today, it will be Jagdish Tytler tomorrow then Kamal Nath and eventually the Gandhi family." "I want to thank PM Modi that on Shiromani Akali Dal's request in 2015 he set up an SIT to probe 1984 massacre. It's a historic judgement. Wheels of justice have finally moved, she said.

Family members of victims

Recalling the horrific incident of killings of Sikhs, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said, "Congress leaders, at the behest of the PM, went to Sikh houses along with police. Even today when I think of all that happened, it gives me goosebumps. Children were crying, they could not utter a word. I still remember it today."

Bikram Singh Majithia

As news broke that Kapil Sibal's son Amit Sibal is the main lawyer for Sajjan Kumar, Bikram Singh Majithia raised questions about Gandhi family's involvement in the case. He said, "Like in the case of Christian Michel where Congress lawyers were representing him, Congress party senior intervention is done only when some sort of Gandhi's' interest is there. Kapil Sibal's son Amit Sibal is the main lawyer for Sajjan Kumar."

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Advocate H S Phulka

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Advocate H S Phulka, former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and others react after the Delhi High Court convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, acts against communal harmony in the1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to life imprisonment, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (PTI Photo)