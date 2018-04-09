After ‘Ramji’, now a saffron statue of Dr Ambedkar in UP

The controversy over Dr BR Ambedkar is just refusing to stop in Uttar Pradesh. Just over a week after BJP government in Uttar Pradesh passed an order to introduce the word, 'Ramji', as the middle name of Dr. B R Ambedkar, the district administration of Badaun has installed a statue of the Dalit icon in a saffron coat.

Dr Ambedkar is usually shown wearing a black or a blue coat in his portraits or statues. An Ambedkar statue with saffron attire is indeed unheard of. Surprisingly, BSP regional head Hemendra Gautam was also present on the occasion along with his supporters, said a News 18 report.

Yogi Adityanath-led government had drawn severe criticism a few months after Haj House in Lucknow was painted saffron. It was then reported that several government offices were painted saffron after Yogi assumed Chief Minister's office.

In March, The Uttar Pradesh government, acting on the recommendations of Governor, Ram Naik, directed all the departments and High Court Benches in Lucknow and Allahabad to replace Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in all documents with Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

BSP supremo Mayawati has dubbed the Uttar Pradesh Government's decision to introduce B R Ambedkar's middle name 'Ramji' in all official references as a step aimed at gaining "cheap" popularity.

'Ramji' was the name of the father of B R Ambedkar and as per practice in Maharashtra, father's name is used as the middle name by his son.

