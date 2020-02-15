  • search
Nirbhaya
    After Rahul Gandhi, another Congress leader makes a controversial statement on Pulwama attack

    New Delhi, Feb 15: In a controversial remark, Congress leader Udit Raj said that another Pulwama-like attack might take place in India ahead of the 2024 general elections.

    The Congress leader also backed the questions raised by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on the attack in which as many as 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in February 2019.

    File photo Udit Raj

    On February 14, 2020, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed the BJP-led central government and questioned who has been held accountable for the "security lapses" in the Pulwama attack.

    "Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama Attack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

    Pulwama: Rahul Gandhi raises voice, questions Who in BJP is held accountable for attack?

    In February 2019, a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into the CPRF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pulwama.

    Minutes after the shocking incident, protests erupted all over the country against the terror attack. Leaders, cutting across the party lines, condemned the attack and called for an appropriate response with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to punish the culprits.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
