After Priyanka Gandhi objects to anti woman question, CBSE has this reply

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 exam was held on December 11 and a question from Section A (Reading) was called objectionable and anti women passage.

Responding to the criticism, the CBSE said,'as regards the correct answer option and the answer key has been released by the board, it is clarified that if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students."

CBSE also said that the correct option will be Option B and added that the writer takes a light hearted approach to life.

"A passage in one set of the English paper of CBSE Class X first term examination held yesterday has received mixed reactions from a few parents and students stating that "it seems to support regressive notions on family and allegedly promotes gender stereotyping. The matter will be referred to subject experts for considered views as per the pre-set procedures of the board. As regards the correct answer option and the answer key has been released by the board, it is clarified that if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students," the CBSE also said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had said that the use of such a passage is unbelievable.

"Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly, the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?"

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:39 [IST]