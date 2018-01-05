After PM Modi, Piyush Goyal is the most 'liked' leader on Facebook

A Facebook survey has revealed that Piyush Goyal, the Union railway minister, is the most "liked" member of the Cabinet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A photograph of Piyush Goyal with his wife on Karva Chauth has drawn the maximum number of "likes" on the personal Facebook page of the railway minister, who is also the most "liked" member of the Cabinet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media site.

The October, 2017, picture was the most popular of Goyal's posts going by those who clicked the "like" button on it.

His personal page followed Modi's in the "government and politics" category in India in terms of the number of "likes" garnered, according to a recent Facebook survey.

Modi's FB page topped the list with more than 4 crore "likes", while Goyal's was second with 45 lakh "likes" so far.

The Karva Chauth photograph -- captured to mark the ritual when women fast for the health of their husbands -- drew 79,000 likes, 1,800 comments and over 1,700 shares.

The rankings are based on Facebook's survey of the pages of Indian government bodies, ministries and political parties.

The survey looked at the popularity of these accounts from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2017, and was based on interactions such as the number of reactions, shares and comments.

Among the FB pages of the Union ministries, external affairs had the most number of "likes", followed by the information and broadcasting ministry. The Railways occupied the third position, a ministry official said.

PTI