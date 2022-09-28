After PFI ban takedown notices for social media handles, websites issued by Centre

New Delhi, Sep 28: Hours after banning the Popular Front of India and eight of its affiliates the Centre has issued a takedown order to block the websites and social media accounts of these outfits. This decision has been taken so that they are not able to propagate their activities.

The official websites, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram of the Popular Front of India, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala will also be taken down.

While others are under process the websites of the PFI, RIF and AIIC have already been blocked.

PFI banned: A demand that began in 2010 comes into force in 2022

PFI and its associates or affiliates have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. They have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country, the notification also read.

"In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associated or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an 'unlawful association'," the notification read.

"And Whereas, the Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associated or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 2 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the government notification also said.

