YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After nearly 2 years, pre-schools, anganwadis to reopen in Gujarat from Feb 17

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Feb 14: In view of declining Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, the state government has decided to allow anganwadi centres, pre-schools and kindergartens to reopen across the state from Thursday.

    After nearly 2 years, pre-schools, anganwadis to reopen in Gujarat from Feb 17

    This decision was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after reviewing the COVID-19 situation, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Monday. Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,274 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, raising its tally to 12,15,290 and the toll to 10,808.

    As per the state health department, Gujarat had 14,211 active cases as of Sunday. "This is for the first time in the last two years of the pandemic when pre-schools and anganwadis will be reopened," Vaghani told reporters in Gandhinagar. All the educational institutions were asked to stop holding offline classes at their premises after March 2020 as the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in Gujarat.

    As the situation improved over time, the state government allowed schools and colleges to resume offline classes but pre-schools and anganwadis (rural child care centres) remained shut considering the safety of toddlers. "The chief minister has given a go-ahead to reopen pre-schools, kindergartens and anganwadis in Gujarat from February 17. They remained shut for almost two years," Vaghani said, adding that the consent of parents is needed for sending their wards to pre-schools, kindergartens and anganwadis.

    "From February 17, anganwadis and pre-schools can start imparting education at their premises by following the SOPs issued earlier. Officials handling anganwadi operations and owners of pre-school classes need to make necessary arrangements to restart the education," he said. The minister said that toddlers suffered a significant loss of education due to the closure of pre-schools in the last two years.

    "The state government is preparing an action plan to overcome this issue of learning loss in children as they will take admission in standard 1 without getting any pre-school education," the minister said. The Gujarat government recently allowed the reopening of schools for students of classes 1 to 9 as cases declined. PTI

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus gujarat

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X