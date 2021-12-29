After Muslims, Christians new target of Hindutva brigade: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Dec 29: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday alleged Christians were the new target of the Hindutva brigade after Muslims, citing the government's refusal to renew the FCRA registration for the Missionaries of Charity.

Chidambaram, who is senior election observer of the Congress for Goa, also claimed that the mainstream media had banished the story of Home Ministry's action related to Missionaries of Charity (MoC) from its pages and termed it "sad and shameful".

"The rejection of renewal to MoC is a direct attack on NGOs who are doing yeoman service for the 'poor and wretched' of India," he said on Twitter. "In the case of MoC, it reveals bias and prejudice against Christian charity work. After Muslims, Christians are the new target of the Hindutva brigade," Chidambaram said. After two successive defeats in the Goa assembly elections, the Congress is hoping to make a comeback in state polls early next year.

On Monday, speculation started doing rounds that the BJP government had freezed the bank accounts of Mother Teresa's charity organization.

Following the reports over freezing the bank accounts of Mother Teresa's charity organization by the central government, Missionaries of Charity, in a statement, clarified that no such freeze was ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"We would like to clarify that the FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity has been neither suspended nor cancelled. Further, there is no freeze ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs on any of our bank accounts. We have been informed that our FCRA renewal application has not been approved. Therefore as a measure to ensure there is no lapse, we have asked our centres not to operate any of the FC accounts until the matter is resolved," said the statement from the Missionaries of Charity.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that it refused to renew the FCRA license of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) on December 25 after it received adverse inputs while adding that it did not freeze any accounts of MoC. PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:05 [IST]