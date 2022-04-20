YouTube
    After much drama, anti-encroachment drive stopped in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The demolition drive carried out in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in Delhi has been stopped, Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

    The demolition drive was being carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) although the Supreme Court passed an order to maintain the status-quo on the demolition drive in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area at 10.45 am on Thursday.

    After much drama, anti-encroachment drive stopped in Delhis Jahangirpuri area

    "Anti-encroachment drive has been stopped in Jahangirpuri area," news agency ANI quoted Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Delhi Police, as saying.

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition in the riots-hit Jehangirpuri here to the NDMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, in the forenoon, ordered the stopping of the demolition drive by authorities in the area of Delhi and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the accused of the communal offences.

    Later, it took note of the submissions of senior advocate Dushyant Dave that despite the order of the apex court the demolition was on as the authorities are saying that the same has not been communicated to them.

    "It will be too late otherwise," Dave said urging urgent remedial action on the part of the top court. "Ok. Communicate it through Secretary-General or Registrar General (of the apex court) immediately," the CJI said.

    demolition new delhi communal violence

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 13:44 [IST]
