After meeting PM Modi and Shah, Adityanath goes into huddle with state’s top brass of party

Lucknow, Mar 14: A day after meeting PM Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Party president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with his party's senior leaders to discuss the government formation among other issues, party sources informed news agency PTI.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh, UP's party organisation in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and senior party leader Sunil Bansal.

Sources said besides the formation of his government, indicated to be sworn in after Holi on March 18, the state's top brass of the party also discussed the Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections for its 26 vacant seats with the electoral college of local bodies, sources said.

The biennial election for the council is to be held on April 9.

In the recently-concluded polls, the BJP emerged victorious in 255 seats and Yogi is set to become the CM again.PTI

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 23:53 [IST]