After Kashi, BJP CMs and deputy CMs to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 15: After meeting at Varanasi on Monday at the grand inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP will now visit Ayodhya to offer prayers at the makeshift temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi site on Wednesday.

The 12 Chief Ministers and five Deputy Chief Ministers will reach Ayodhya around 11 on Wednesday, the local administration confirmed.

Jairam Thakur of Himachal Pradesh, Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh, Hemanta Biswa Sarma of Assam, Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka, Nongthombam Biren Singh of Manipur, Biplab Kumar Dev of Tripura, Bhupendrabhai Patel of Gujarat, Manohar Lal Khattar of Haryana and Pramod Sawant of Goa are expected to be in Ayodhya.

Bihar deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and two deputies of Yogi Adityanath -- Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma -- will also be present.

Official sources said that Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy are also likely to visit Ayodhya, as per a report on IANS.

Two days ago, the leaders have converged at Varanasi where they attended a conclave on "good governance" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief ministers will stay at the Panchsheel hotel and strict security arrangements have been made for the occasion, district officials said. The chief ministers will have their lunch at the hotel.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 11:30 [IST]