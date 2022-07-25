IIT-Bombay student jumps to death from 7th floor of hostel building, cites depression in 'suicide note'

After Kallakurichi, another class 12 student found dead in girl's hostel in Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, July 25: Days after the Kallakurichi student death, a class 12 girl allegedly ended her life in the hostel of a government-aided school in Mappedu in the Tiruvallur district.

The 17-year-old girl's body was taken to the Tiruvallur government medical college and hospital for postmortem.

The student took the extreme step after other girls in the hostel left for school. She told her friends that she would be coming for the class later.

When she did not attend the class, a staff member of Sacred Heart Girls' Higher Secondary School went to her hostel room and found her hanging from the ceiling.

Kallakurichi school girl laid to rest as thousands bid tearful adieu

The body has been sent to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem. A report by New Indian Express mentioned police saying that no suicide note was found from the hostel.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Mappedu police station and has been transferred to the CB-CID.