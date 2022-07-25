YouTube
  • search
Trending Draupadi Murmu Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    After Kallakurichi, another class 12 student found dead in girl's hostel in Tamil Nadu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, July 25: Days after the Kallakurichi student death, a class 12 girl allegedly ended her life in the hostel of a government-aided school in Mappedu in the Tiruvallur district.

    The 17-year-old girl's body was taken to the Tiruvallur government medical college and hospital for postmortem.

    After Kallakurichi, another class 12 student found dead in girls hostel in Tamil Nadu
    Representational Image

    The student took the extreme step after other girls in the hostel left for school. She told her friends that she would be coming for the class later.

    When she did not attend the class, a staff member of Sacred Heart Girls' Higher Secondary School went to her hostel room and found her hanging from the ceiling.

    Kallakurichi school girl laid to rest as thousands bid tearful adieu Kallakurichi school girl laid to rest as thousands bid tearful adieu

    The body has been sent to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem. A report by New Indian Express mentioned police saying that no suicide note was found from the hostel.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Mappedu police station and has been transferred to the CB-CID.

    Comments

    More STUDENT News  

    Read more about:

    student suicide tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X