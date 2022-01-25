After Jitin Prasada, RPN Singh to join BJP ahead of polls?

UP Polls: News opportunities have been created says PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 25: Congress heavyweight and former minister RPN Singh is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of crucial Uttar Pradesh polls.

Singh, the party's Jharkhand in-charge, is likely to be fielded from the same seat against SP's Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently jumped ship from the BJP, according to a News18 report.

The resignation of state Labour Minister Maurya had come as a jolt to the ruling BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The developments appear to strengthen the SP's influence among the non-Yadav OBCs in the state, less than a month before the crucial elections that will also have an impact on the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Recently, Singh had denied leaving the Congress. However, a large number of defections from the party in the last one year, including that of senior leaders like Jitin Prasad has kept the speculations alive.

Singh hails from a royal sainthwar family of Kushinagar (Padrauna), Uttar Pradesh and attended The Doon School. In May 2014, he became the president of Doon's alumni body The Doon School Old Boys' Society.

He was married on 7 December 2002 to Sonia Singh (anchor and editorial director at NDTV), and has three daughters. He currently resides in the Palace, Padrauna, Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, India. His father, Late Kunwar C.P.N. Singh, was also MP of Kushinagar (then Hata) and a Minister of State for Defence in the Indira Gandhi cabinet in 1980.

Kunwar R.P.N. Singh was also former MLA from the seat of Padrauna until he was elected to the Loksabha.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to have a seven-phase poll beginning from February 10.