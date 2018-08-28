After invade Maldives tweet by Swamy, Male summons Indian envoy

New Delhi, Aug 28: In the wake of a tweet by BJP leader, Subramanian Swamy to invade Maldives if polls are rigged appears to have escalated into a diplomatic row. The Maldives Foreign Secretary, Ahmed Sareer summoned Indian High Commissioner, Akhilesh Mishra on Sunday and conveyed Male's displeasure at Swamy's tweet.

The Maldives government also submitted a demarche to the Indian government in which it has expressed shock at the statement. The meeting between Sareer and Mishra took place on Sunday at the Maldives foreign ministry.

Also Read | Two Indian military choppers gifted to Maldives to stay back

"India should invade Maldives if rigging of election takes place," Swamy had tweeted on August 24.

https://t.co/nazyiRCOKs: India should invade Maldives if rigging of election takes place — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2018

Responding to the tweet, the Ministry for External Affairs said that the opinion expressed by Dr Swamy in his tweet is personal. It does not reflect the views of the government of India, the MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar had said. During the meeting with Sareer, Mishra too conveyed the same view.