After getting death threat, Jakir Hossain had named two TMC supporters in complaint

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: A war of words has broken out in political circles following a bomb attack on West Bengal labour minister, Jakir Hossain.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that this was part of a conspiracy. She said that some people were pressurising him to join their party. She also held the Indian Railways responsible for the incident.

While, the war of words continue, one must recollect that Hossain had in December 2017 filed a complaint against two cattle smugglers who had threatened to kill him. The two cattle smugglers named in the complaint by Hossain were Trinamul supporters.

He began getting the death threats because he was vocal against smuggling of cattle, firearms, sugar and salt across the the border to Bangladesh.

Officials aware of the probe say that they cannot rule out an internal feud. It could also be due to the rivalry with the CPI (M). It may be recalled that during a lathicharge carried out by the West Bengal police on CPI cadres last one of the protesters had tied leading to tensions in the area.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Government handed over the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at him at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night. At least two other persons, who were with the Trinamool Congress MLA of Jangipur, were also injured in the incident which occurred ahead of the assembly election in the state due in April-May this year.

Hossain was brought to the SSKM Hospital here on Thursday morning and admitted to the Trauma Care Unit, state minister Firhad Hakim said, adding that a medical board has been formed to look into his health condition. "The investigation has been handed over to the CID.

A team of forensic experts have visited the spot this morning," a senior police officer said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior TMC leaders went to the state-run hospital here to inquire about his health. "Hossain is presently admitted to the Trauma Care Unit.

A medical board is looking after his health. He is stable now and has injuries in his fingers and foot," Hakim said. Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform no 2 of the station to catch a train to Kolkata at around 10 pm on Wednesday when he was attacked, the officer said.

"The incident shows that West Bengal is not safe even for ministers. The government has failed to control the law and order," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's rally was attacked by unknown miscreants in Beleghata area of north Kolkata on Wednesday.